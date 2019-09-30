Menu
Northern Access work progress.
News

Gallery: Big changes for the Bruce Hwy

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
30th Sep 2019 6:29 AM
THE $157 million Rockhampton northern access upgrade is taking shape with Bruce Highway traffic set to move to a new bridge in coming months.

Member for Rockhampton Barry O’Rourke said the highway north of Rockhampton was an active work site and the contractor was working hard to minimise disruption to traffic flow.

He said in November all highway traffic would switch to using the new northbound bridge at Limestone Creek while a second bridge — for use by southbound traffic — was built.

Construction completed already includes undergrounding of the water pipeline, and piling and structural works for the new northbound bridge at Limestone Creek.

Also finished is piling for the southbound bridge at Ramsay Creek and vegetation clearing and earthwork preparations for the full Bruce Highway corridor and Boundary Rd realignment.

Construction activities drivers will see in coming months include:

  • Works at the Rockhampton-Yeppoon Rd intersection (to provide additional turning lanes);
  • Demolition of the current Limestone Creek bridge; Piling for the two remaining bridges at Limestone Creek (southbound) and Ramsay Creek (northbound);
  • Earthworks and surfacing of the two service roads to access businesses on the western side of the highway, and;
  • Opening of the new Boundary Road alignment to access the Parkhurst Industrial Area.

“Importantly, it’s helping to support more than 420 jobs and once complete, will make sure our roads can support the region’s freight and tourism industries and local traffic,” Mr O’Rourke said.

“With such an active work site (currently) and a variety of equipment, roadworkers and traffic control in place, motorists are reminded of the importance to drive to the conditions and follow all signs when driving the Bruce Highway north of Rockhampton.”

The Rockhampton northern access project, along with the Terra Nova Drive intersection upgrade, are expected to be completed by late next year, weather permitting.

