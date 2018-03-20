GALLERY: Big field on trails for start of Rocky race season

TOP GEAR: Grant Burkhardt won the solo male category in the Rockhampton Mountain Bike Club's first race of the year.

TOP GEAR: Grant Burkhardt won the solo male category in the Rockhampton Mountain Bike Club's first race of the year.

MOUNTAIN BIKING: A record field of riders has heralded the start of the Rockhampton Mountain Bike Club's 2018 race season.

Sixty-four riders enjoyed perfect conditions as they hit the trails at Seeonee Park for the three-hour cross country day/night event on Saturday.

There was some hot competition in the solo and team categories, with Rockhampton rider Grant Burkhardt reigning supreme in the solo male category.

Club president Dan Witten said it was a fantastic start to the season for the club, which had been working hard to introduce more people to the sport.

"It's one of the biggest club race I've seen in my time here,” he said yesterday.

"I think a lot of it has to do with the fact we've really been pushing social riding, and those people who have been riding socially are then keen to have a go at racing.

"The other thing was we kept the categories really simple and suitable for everybody.

"It was great to see such a good turnout, especially in the juniors because they are the future of our club.”

Witten said there was some keen competition across all categories, particularly in the solo male.

"Grant Burkhardt is super fit coming into the season and he was pretty hungry for the win.

"He and Sean Hall from Gladstone have been duking it out for the last few years and this was no different. They went at it right from the starter's gun.

"A lot of the riders on Saturday weren't just blowing out the cobwebs, they were ready to race which sets us up very well for the rest of the cross country season.”

Witten said the club was now gearing up for Round 1 of the Giant CQ Gravity Enduro Series at First Turkey on Sunday.

It will start at 7.30am, with six categories ranging from juniors through to Masters.

"The gravity enduro is radically different. It is fast-paced, high-adrenalin action.

"It generally attracts 30 to 50 riders, and it certainly appeals to a lot of the younger riders who are keen to get out and test themselves on the downhill tracks.

"We're holding a state round of the enduro series in July and this offers a good opportunity for competitors to come and ride some of the trials that might be included in that race.”

RESULTS