GALLERY: Bulls shine in their first home game under lights

ON THE RUN: Glenmore's Tyson Payne did some great work in the middle in his team's big win over Panthers under lights at Stenlake Park on Saturday. Chris Ison ROK220418cafl4

AUSSIE RULES: In Round 2 of the AFLC Frenchville Sports Club Premiership, Glenmore Bulls' player/coach Nick Payne would have been pleased to run out again beside brothers Darcy and Tyson, with the fourth Payne - Toby - not too far away, assisting from the coach's box.

Whilst playing beside family always brings a sense of joy, it would have been the result that impressed the coach the most.

Under the new lights at Stenlake Park, it was a fast-paced match in slippery conditions with the Bulls dominating the first quarter, whilst Panthers wasted early opportunities that could have put some real pressure on the home team.

The Bulls stood firm as Darcy and Tyson created some great transition through the middle of the ground which resulted in Glenmore kicking eight goals to one in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, the intensity lifted from both teams and the ball spent a majority of time in the middle of the ground.

Although Panthers were able to restrict their opponents to three goals, they weren't able to add to their own goal tally.

From there the Bulls continued to show their dominance all over the ground, outnumbering their opponents at the contest and providing more runners.

New recruit Ash Brown relished the wet conditions, finishing the game with nine majors.

Defending premiers Yeppoon were issued a real challenge by BITS in Boyne.

In what was a tight contest all day, the teams went goal for goal throughout the entire match with the margin one point at every break during the match.

The Swans had not faced a challenge like this in the past three years and a goal from James Malone midway through the last quarter would be the last major of the day.

The Swans showed why they have been the premier team of the competition as they held on to win by nine points.

In Gladstone, Brothers continued to blood young players into their senior team and returned home happy with victory in both senior grades.

But the talk of the afternoon was Jacob Carroll in the reserves who booted 11 goals for the Kangaroos.

In the AFLC Frenchville Sports Club Women's Premiership the Rockhampton Panthers were able to get some revenge for last year's grand final defeat as they turned the tables against the Bullettes.

In a low-scoring match, the Panthers were able to keep their opponents goal-less all match as they managed four majors.

After a one-point victory at home for the Swans last week, it was BITS Saints that enjoyed the home ground advantage in Round 2, beating the Swanettes by five goals.

The Kangaroos were also in for a challenge in their trip to Gladstone and, after being up by four points at each break, were able to kick two goals to none in the final term to run out 15-point winners.

RESULTS

A-grade men: Yeppoon 2.3, 4.6, 5.6, 7.12 (54) d BITS 2.2, 4.5, 5.7, 6.9 (45), Brothers 3.4, 6.5, 9.6, 12.8 (80) d Gladstone 2.3, 3.4, 5.6, 6.7 (43), Glenmore 8.3, 11.5, 19.11, 21.15 (141) d Panthers 1.5, 1.6, 3.8, 4.9 (33)