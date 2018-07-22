GALLERY: Capras mix it with competition heavyweights

Capras fullback Zeik Foster defuses a bomb in heavy traffic in the Intrust Super Cup game against the Burleigh Bears in Maryborough.

Capras fullback Zeik Foster defuses a bomb in heavy traffic in the Intrust Super Cup game against the Burleigh Bears in Maryborough. Matthew McInerney

RUGBY LEAGUE: The CQ Capras were beaten by the Burleigh Bears but coach Kim Williams said they were as good as their rivals in Saturday's showdown.

The Capras raced to an eight-point lead only to be run down by the highly fancied Bears, losing 24-14 in the Country Week clash played in Maryborough.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Williams said he could draw some positives from the game, despite his side failing to come away with the points.

"Overall, I was very pleased with the effort,” he said.

"We've again pushed one of the competition favourites right to the very last minute of the game.

"We really hung in there. It was a good game of footy and the score doesn't reflect the game.

"I thought we were probably as good a team as them but again we just did not get any breaks go our way and a couple of puzzling decisions in big moments in the game didn't help us at all.”

Captain Jack Madden returned from injury in emphatic fashion, playing the full 80 minutes and being named players player.

Capras captain Jack Madden impressed in his return from injury. Matthew McInerney

"In the first half in particular we looked very sharp in attack and Jack's organisation was excellent,” Williams said.

"We knew he'd make a difference and he certainly did.”

Unlike their woeful first half against the Norths Devils last week, the Capras looked sharp from the opening whistle.

Two first-half tries to winger Luke George and centre Connor Broadhurst had them eight points up at half-time.

The Bears responded after the break with two tries in the first 15 minutes of the second half to edge in front.

The Capras wrestled back the lead when prop Dave Taylor slipped an offload to winger Maipele Morseau who ran 70m to score in the 58th minute.

Dave Taylor had a hand in two of the Capras tries. Matthew McInerney

However, the Bears showed why they are title contenders, running in two more tries to seal the result.

Williams said the Capras' forward pack was excellent against one of the biggest packs in the competition.

Madden, Taylor, George and Morseau warranted special mention for their performances.

Williams said the Capras showed some real mettle in defence and their kicking game was again on song.

"We've definitely got a few more wins left in us before the end of the year,” he said.

ROUND 19 RESULT

BURLEIGH BEARS 24 (Sami Sauiluma 2, Hayden Schwass, Troy Leo tries; Jamal Fogerty 4 goals) defeated CQ CAPRAS 14 (Luke George, Connor Broadhurst, Maipele Morseau tries; Connor Broadhurst goal) at Eskdale Park, Maryborough.