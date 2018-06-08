GALLERY: Capricornia reps play way into state teams

IN FORM: Capricornia's Lydia Durkin has been selected for Queensland after starring at the Queensland School Sport 16 to 18 years touch state championships in Rockhampton.

TOUCH: Seven members of the Capricornia boys team have scored state selection after impressing at the Queensland School Sport 16 to 18 years touch state championships.

Capricornia did not drop a game on its way to victory in the four-day carnival played at Rockhampton's Cyril Connell Fields.

Rockhampton's Declan Sandilands, Aaron Moore, Cooper Marshall, Ben Farr and Jaymon Bob, Gladstone's Tallis Stanhope and Mackay's Shameus Edwards all caught the eye of selectors.

Capricornia girls players Kirralee Costelloe, Lilly Peachey and Lydia Durkin also earned state honours after their team finished third.

Moranbah State High's Dan Chapman coached the boys to their second consecutive title win, which was secured with an 11-10 win over Met East in the final.

"It was a great team effort and everyone did their job,” Chapman said.

"This is the second year we've gone through undefeated.

"The talent in Central Queensland is phenomenal and the players' ability and knowledge of the game is unbelievable.”

The Queensland teams will compete at the National Youth Championships on the Sunshine Coast in September.