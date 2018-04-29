GALLERY: Captain stars as Rockets fire to first-round win

ON TARGET: Rockets' import Ray Willis gets set to land a three-pointer in Friday night's game against Logan Thunder at Hegvold Stadium.

ON TARGET: Rockets' import Ray Willis gets set to land a three-pointer in Friday night's game against Logan Thunder at Hegvold Stadium. Allan Reinikka ROK280418arockets

BASKETBALL: Coach Neal Tweedy has rated the season opening win over the Logan Thunder one of the McDonald's Rockhampton Rockets best team performances.

The Rockets came out firing in Friday night's contest on their home floor, laying the platform for the 107-94 win with a dominant first quarter.

Photos View Photo Gallery

It was a spirited victory given illness had swept through the playing group in the past week, restricting the team's preparations.

Captain James Mitchell, who only arrived in Rockhampton four days before the game, led the way with a game-high 34 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.

Malcolm Bernard finished with 27 points and fellow import Ray Willis battled through illness to hit 21.

Tweedy was happy to get the win after a challenging pre-season in which the team lost its three trial games.

"It was an important game for us with the tough draw that we've got early on in the season. It takes a little bit of pressure off us going forward,” he said.

"It was a big turnaround in form from pre-season. We came out with a lot of energy, and our goal was to dominate the rebound count and really push it in transition.

"We had to improve our defence, we'd been giving up way too many points in that first quarter in our three pre-season games and I think we only gave up 13 in that first quarter which was a huge improvement.

"We were zero and three in pre-season and there were probably a few teams, clubs and people writing us off and I think we really turned that around in 40 minutes of basketball.”

Rockets' captain James Mitchell led the way in Friday night's win. Allan Reinikka ROK280418arockets

Tweedy said Mitchell showed his class on Friday.

"He was phenomenal. We know how important he is to our program but for him to come out and have that explosive start to the season was fantastic.

"Malcolm Bernard was great in his first regular season game, and in that first half he probably did a lot of the damage.

"But look I don't really like saying it was this guy and this guy because it was a real team performance and one of our best team performances.

"We brought three new guys into our starting line-up. Trevor Corrigan stepped up because we needed a big to start and everyone else contributed.

"I don't think we had a bad player on the floor out of our major seven that played on Friday night.”

The Rockets have the bye this weekend before they're on the road to Cairns and Townsville.

"It's a very tough start for the year because then we get Mackay at home the following week,” Tweedy said.

"We've got three of the toughest teams in the league back-to-back-to back.

"We always prefer to keep playing but the bye's probably come at a good time to allow us to get everyone healthy.

"It will give us a good week this week and then we can assess Cairns and Townsville the following week.”

QBL ROUND 1

Men: Rockhampton Rockets d Logan Thunder 107-94

Women: Logan Thunder d Rockhampton Cyclones 67-61