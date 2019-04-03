GALLERY: Check out the new fresh look at old hotel

JOB DONE: Pacific Hotel's David Harrison is happy with the revamp.

JOB DONE: Pacific Hotel's David Harrison is happy with the revamp. Vanessa Jarrett

CRISP and fresh with a touch of wood is the way you would describe the new look of Yeppoon's Pacific Hotel.

Renovations began at the old pub in September 2018 but were a long time coming after Australian Leisure and Hospitality Group bought the business in early 2017 and began planning then.

Venue manager David Harrison said it's been an interesting but fulfilling experience seeing their plans grow and come to fruition.

"I think we have captured the tropical feel of Yeppoon with the openness and the air,” Mr Harrison said.

The old pub needed a good "tidy” as it hadn't had any work done to it in at least 30 years.

"The pub has been around for a long time, everyone has had good memories here but it was just tired and customers had found other avenues,” he said.

"A lot of people who have been through the place now love what we have done.”

The whole facility has undergone a facelift including some changes to the layout and configuration of the spaces.

Both bars have been updated, the bistro eating area has been revamped and the gaming area is new.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The new sports bar has a focus on sports to cover all of the genres.

The major focus of the new look is the outdoor area including the car park.

A kids playground with fencing around it has been installed, with the aim families can come and enjoy a day or night out - even under fans.

In the kitchen there is a new menu and a cabinet at the counter full of in-house homemade dessert by Carly, who has also worked in the Melbourne casino.

Alongside Nate who has been at the pub for a few years, there is also a new chef, VJ, who is Nepalese and will be introducing some Asian dishes.

To celebrate the re-opening, some ideas are in motion from poker, international food night in bistro, raffles, jag joker, free kids face painting on Saturday nights, seniors meal deals and pot and parmy meal deals.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

For families, there will be also be $5 kids meals throughout the entire school holidays from April 6-22.

For Anzac Day there will be platters in the front bar for veterans, food offers, old school games including ring toss and kids face painting.

The Pacific Hotel will open on Good Friday from 11am-3pm for lunch.

On Mother's Day there will be a special dessert menu and buffet breakfast, kids face painting and balloon modelling.

PACIFIC HOTEL

Re-opened with a fresh new look

68 James St, Yeppoon

Open 10am - 4am, seven days a week

Open 11.30 - 3.30 for lunch and 5.30 - 9.00 for dinner every day

All day dining with bar menu Thursday through Saturday

Bistro, functions and gaming

TAB and Fox Sports