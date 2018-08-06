GALLERY: Coach confident Cyclones can take for title

LEADING ROLE: Rockhampton Cyclones point guard Aaryn Ellenberg starred in her team's close loss to the South West Metro Pirates on Saturday.

BASKETBALL: The Rockhampton Cyclones will meet the team their coach rates as the best in the competition in the opening round of the QBL playoffs - but surprisingly he couldn't be happier.

Chris Muggeridge is confident the Cyclones have the firepower to take down the star-studded South West Metro Pirates, especially after they came within six points of them on Saturday night.

The Cyclones were beaten 93-87 but played the best part of the game without star centre Shanavia Dowdell.

That has Muggeridge feeling good about their chances this weekend.

"I honestly think when we go down there next week we're going to beat them and beat them comfortably,” he said.

"We'll face them hopefully with Dowdell and they'll be missing (Australian Opal Nicole) Seekamp so that puts us in a very good position.”

Muggeridge said fans were treated to a real spectacle at Hegvold Stadium on Saturday.

Cyclones point guard Aaryn Ellenberg finished with a game-high 32 points, six rebounds and four assists.

She was ably supported by Teyla Evans and Brooke Blair on 13 points apiece and Christina Boag who topped the rebound count with 17.

"We had two fantastic teams going at each other and playing right to the last second. You couldn't ask for more,” Muggeridge said.

"I was really impressed with how the girls played. They played with spirit and heart and I couldn't ask for more.

"We probably played for 38 of the 40 minutes and a two-minute lapse cost us the game.

"I thought it was a pretty solid effort against a team that's not sitting first but ranked number one in the competition in my opinion.

"To push them all the way without our biggest super star was fantastic.”

Muggeridge was taking no chances with Dowdell, pulling her out of the game when she felt a twinge in her hamstring early in the first quarter.

"She's been struggling with a hamstring over the last couple of weeks so it was not worth risking it,” he said.

"We need her on the court next week if we're going to beat them.”

This will be the last season with the Cyclones for Dowdell.

She is heading to France after playing five seasons with Rockhampton.

Muggeridge said the 2018 title would be the perfect going away present.

"I honestly believe we're going to win this championship.

"I've absolutely no doubt that South West Metro are going to be very nervous next weekend.”