GALLERY: Coach hails improving Claws players as season ends

NETBALL: The Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Claws have finished the 2018 Queensland State Netball League season in fourth place.

They had a win and two losses in their final round in Mackay at the weekend.

The Claws defeated the Wide Bay Thundercats before being beaten by the Whitsunday Sharks, who will contest this year's grand final, and the Magnetic North Steelcats.

Coach Zoe Seibold said it was good to be able to finish the season with another win and to perform strongly against the second and third-placed teams.

Defensive end players Hayley Smith, Yasmin Ramsay and Liezel Viljoen took out the three player of the match awards for the weekend.

Seibold said it had been a positive season for the young Claws side, the majority of whom made their QSNL debut this season.

"I'm pleased with the performance of our girls,” she said.

'We've gotten better through the scorelines through the season and we've been able to push those top-level teams to the limit.

"We saw that again against the Sharks on Saturday night when there was just three points in it at three-quarter time.”

Seibold said it had been a building season for the Claws and she was pleased with the players' progress.

"I wanted to come in and develop those young players and build up their skills and give them the opportunity to see what the next level is like,” she said.

"Reflecting on the season, it's definitely been a success and it's a bit sad that it's all over.”

