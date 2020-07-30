GALLERY: Coach ’optimistic’ after St Brendan’s first Cup game

St Brendan’s were beaten 24-12 by Ignatius Park in their Aaron Payne Cup opener but coach Scott Minto was pleased with their first hit-out. Photo: Callum Dick

RUGBY LEAGUE: Coach Scott Minto is “optimistic” that St Brendan’s will score some good results in the Aaron Payne Cup after a strong showing in their opener yesterday.

The Yeppoon team led 10-nil at half-time before they were run down by Townsville powerhouse Ignatius Park, who ran in four tries to win 24-12 in Mackay.

All games from the Aaron Payne Cup and the Allan Langer Trophy are being livestreamed on The Morning Bulletin website.

Minto was happy with the team’s performance and knows he has a good platform on which to build.

“The scoreline didn’t reflect the game,” he said.

“I was pretty happy, to be honest, having not played a game this year.

“We defended a lot and were very strong, and I think the majority of the side went really well.”

Winger Kalani Sing scored St Brendan’s first try in the eighth minute and five-eighth Harry Gray got the second.

Gray was strong in his first Aaron Payne Cup appearance, partnering with the dynamic Peyton Jenkins in the halves in a combination that promises plenty.

Minto said his side would be better for that tough first hit-out and would continue to get better.

“It was a good game and Ignatius brought their A-game,” he said.

“I’m certainly optimistic about getting some good results in coming weeks.”

St Brendan’s are on the road to Mackay again next Wednesday to take on Mackay State High, who were beaten 46-4 by Kirwan State High on Tuesday.

The Cathedral College, who scored a 30-nil win over St Patrick’s College yesterday, also head to Mackay to tackle Ignatius Park.

