Over 600 Brendan's College students wore their purple shirts and did the schools annual Walk Against Domestic Violence
Community

GALLERY: College students a sea of purple against violence

Shayla Bulloch
by
5th May 2018 12:00 PM

A SEA of purple was the strong statement St Brendan's College students made against domestic and family violence as they held their heads high in its second annual Walk Against Domestic Violence.

The 600 plus student and staff contingent walked in solidarity against family and domestic violence and as one of the largest collectives of men in Central Queensland.

Sons, brothers and future husbands and fathers, the college is working to ensure the anti-violence message and the importance of service and justice is taken from the school yard, home and into the community.

Supporting the event was notable past student, Rob Caslick as keynote speaker to impart his knowledge, wisdom and experiences to the college community as the driving force behind a social enterprise, Two Good Co, in Sydney.

Mr Caslick's vision of Two Good Co was 'that no person in a refuge feels unworthy of love' and their mission, 'to be the national provider of beautiful food and lifestyle products to domestic violence refuges and soup kitchens.'

From humble beginnings with three of his mates cooking a barbeque for the homeless in Sydney's Kings Cross, they decided their unique selling point would be 'we don't do sausages' and from this they were a hit with a captive audience.

Two Good Co works on the 'Buy One, Give One' model, or as their marketing espouses 'you eat one, we treat one', so that people in Sydney and Melbourne buy a premium lunch jar for themselves, while the other lunch jar goes to a person in need in a local domestic violence refuge.

St Brendan's College Principal Mr Robert Corboy said the college was humbled and amazed at the achievements of past student Rob Caslick and the work he was leading with Two Good Co.

The SBC community is also fundraising during the month of May (Domestic and Family Violence Awareness Month) and is requesting assistance to reach its $4,000 fundraising aim in support of White Ribbon via the following link - https://schooleventswr.everydayhero.com/au/stbrendanscollege

The College acknowledges the generous support of the Queensland Government, Livingstone Shire Council and the St Brendan's College P&F to support the Walk Against Domestic Violence. 　

capricorn coast st brendan's college walk against domestic violence
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

