GALLERY: Cotton growers and irrigators hold awards night

THE Central Highlands agricultural industry came together to celebrate some of the best performers in the region.

A sell out crowd of 260 people attended the annual Central Highlands Cotton Growers and Irrigators Association Awards Dinner last Friday, August 30.

CHCG&IA Dinner Committee member Beth Burnett said it was a fantastic night with an auction that raised funds for the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service.

CHRC Mayor Kerry Hayes auctioned a historic photo from the Fairbairn Dam in flood in 1978, which was one of many contained within the recently released local history book 'A Dam Good Story: 40 Years of Irrigation' produced by CHCG&IA History Book Committee.

Winning bidder Josh Fresta from RMR Auto Electrics donated $4200, with Derek Mayne from Brennan Mayne Agribusiness contributing an additional $500 to take the total to $4700.

MC Megan Woodward highlighted how the night was such an important opportunity for growers and industry members to gather together to celebrate the achievements of the last season.

CHCG&IA President Aaron Kiely reflected on the busy 2018-19 season and highlighted the efforts of the collective that worked to achieve positive outcomes for the local area.

Mr Kiely also recognised the award committee and dinner committee volunteers who took time away from their businesses and families to help achieve opportunities for the region and said the night wouldn't be possible without their sponsors.

2019 Award Winners:

Cameron Geddes and Tracey Geddes from CT Farming took out the Cotton Quality Award, which is judged using the characteristics of strength, length, colour and micronaire. CT Farming also won the Cotton Yield Award, with an incredible farm average of 13.72 bales/hectare.

The second place Cotton Quality Award was awarded to Sam and Lizzie Bradford, 'Arcturus', while third place was awarded to Cotton JV, 'Lynora Downs'.

The second place Cotton Yield Award was awarded to Ross and Leanne Burnett 'Barkool' with 12.62b/ha. Third place was awarded to Cotton JV 'Lynora Downs' with 12.17b/ha.

Sam and Lizzie Bradford 'Arcturus' won the Rain Grown Cotton Award, with a rain grown average yield of 1.67 bales/hectare.

Bob Anderson was awarded the Cotton Australia/CHCG&IA Grower Service to Industry Award. Bob has been an active contributor and supporter of the local industry for over 40 years and has held the position of Chairman and Secretary of the Irrigators Association for many years before its amalgamation into the CHCG&IA.

The Emerald Queensland Cotton Gin was awarded the Iain Mackay Memorial Non-Grower Service to Industry Award and was accepted by Queensland Cotton CQ Manager Rick Jones and Emerald Queensland Cotton Gin Manager Greg Stanton. The local Cotton Gin has served the local industry since 1979 and was a major turning point in the history of the region. Last week the gin celebrated the processing of its two-millionth bale of cotton.

Emerald Photographer, James Laws was presented with an appreciation gift on the night to acknowledge his volunteer contribution in capturing photos at the CHCG&IA Awards Dinner for close to 20 years