L-R Lauren Price and Hannah Upton.
News

GALLERY: CQ campdraft crowd numbers top 12,000 people

by Pam McKay
22nd Jul 2018 4:30 PM

ORGANISERS of the Paradise Lagoons Campdraft are expecting spectator numbers to top 12,000 for the iconic four-day event which finishes today.

Committee member Russell Hughes today said more than 6000 people packed into the world-class facility outside Rockhampton for an action-packed Saturday program.

The day featured four finals, including the Graeme Acton Memorial Open, and the popular State of Origin which was won convincingly by Queensland.

"Crowd numbers would have topped the 6000 yesterday - and they just didn't want to go home,” Hughes said.

"At 11.30 last night we still had about 1000 people on the dance floor. It was a fantastic atmosphere.”

The action continued today with another handful of finals to be decided, including the Mort & Co Open Final.

