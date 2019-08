Chantal Booth's photo of Weaners walking into the sunset at 'Southlands' Ridgelands is the new cover photo for The Morning Bulletin's Facebook page after it received the most amount of likes. "Just a reminder that the Rockhampton region is a declared drought area now."

Chantal Booth's photo of Weaners walking into the sunset at 'Southlands' Ridgelands is the new cover photo for The Morning Bulletin's Facebook page after it received the most amount of likes. "Just a reminder that the Rockhampton region is a declared drought area now." Chantal Booth

THE winner of this month's The Morning Bulletin Facebook cover photo competition is Chantal Booth.

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - The winner of this month's cover photo competition is Chantal Booth. Chantal Booth

She submitted this picturesque photo of weaners walking into the sunset at "Southlands” Ridgelands.

She said the photo was "just a reminder that the Rockhampton region is a declared drought area now”.