Owen Buckle sent in this photo of fire crews who saved a house on Wednesday from the Mount Archer bushfire.

THE winner of this month’s The Morning Bulletin Facebook cover photo competition is Owen Buckle.

He submitted this photo of fire crews that saved a house on Wednesday from the Mount Archer bushfire, “awesome crews”.

