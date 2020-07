WINNER: Alan Osgood sent in this photo he took of the view at The Haven, Emu park. Picture: Alan Osgood

THE winner of this month’s The Morning Bulletin cover photo competition was Alan Osgood with his photo of the view from The Haven, Emu park.

About 100 residents submitted images to The Morning Bulletin’s callout on Facebook for cover images this month.

