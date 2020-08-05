Menu
Bluey Harris captured this photo of her little wildlife warrior Owen going snorkeling for the very first time.
GALLERY: CQ captured through the eyes of our readers

Aden Stokes
5th Aug 2020 2:26 PM
THE winner of this month’s The Morning Bulletin cover photo competition was Bluey Harris with her photo of her little wildlife warrior Owen going snorkeling for the very first time.

“We had the best day on the Keppel Explorer checking out some amazing sites,” Ms Harris said.

More than 100 residents submitted images to The Morning Bulletin’s callout on Facebook for cover images this month.

Check out 30 of the best cover photos submitted by our readers in the gallery below.

