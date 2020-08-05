GALLERY: CQ captured through the eyes of our readers

Bluey Harris captured this photo of her little wildlife warrior Owen going snorkeling for the very first time.

THE winner of this month’s The Morning Bulletin cover photo competition was Bluey Harris with her photo of her little wildlife warrior Owen going snorkeling for the very first time.

“We had the best day on the Keppel Explorer checking out some amazing sites,” Ms Harris said.

More than 100 residents submitted images to The Morning Bulletin’s callout on Facebook for cover images this month.

