Ash Hart sent in this photo he captured of a rain bomb off Zilzie Beach. Ash was the winner of this month's cover photo competition. Picture: Ash Hart

THE winner of this month’s The Morning Bulletin cover photo competition was Ash Hart, who captured a stunning photograph of a rain bomb off Zilzie Beach.

Ash said he and his partner Jack had enjoyed their adventures around the Capricorn Coast, Mount Morgan and Rockhampton.

“What an amazing region of our beautiful country, so many places to explore,” he said.

Check out the cover photos submitted by our readers in the gallery below.