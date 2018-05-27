GALLERY: CQ man on a mission to make dream trip a reality

BIG BOYS TOYS: Emu Park resident, Frank Meehan was checking out the caravans and camper vans on display at the Big Boys Toys event in Rockhampton yesterday.

FRANK Meehan was on a mission as he walked through the gates at Callaghan Park for this year's Big Boys Toys event.

The Emu Park resident was eyeing off a small caravan and camper van as he prepares to travel with his wife, Dawn.

The 70 year-old said his plan was to take his wife to the Birdsville Races in August.

He said the Big Boys Toys event were good for businesses to "show off what they've got”.

Mr Meehan said although there were no plans to travel after his Birdsville trip, he would like to continue travelling.

Big Boys Toys expos are also held in areas across Queensland such as Mackay, Townsville, Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast and Ipswich.

"Rocky could be one of the flagship venues of my events, so I truly wanted to put my all into it,” Boss Lance Collyer said of the expo.

"I've gone a little overboard trying to impress with monster trucks, the Classic Car Competition, fishing tanks, giveaways and stunt shows.”

Big Boys Toys in the Beef Capital included the Rockhampton Top 100 Classic Car Competition which featured local car enthusiasts' prized automobiles.

Mr Collyer said there would also be displays of boats, cars, fishing reels, drones, motorbikes, jetskis, sporting gear and more.