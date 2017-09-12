30°
GALLERY: CQ students erupt in music battle

Drummer from the Black Panthers at St Brendan's College Blake Jarmen.
Shayla Bulloch
by

STUDENTS from all over Central Queensland were tuning their guitars, preparing their voices and polishing their performances for the biggest school band event of the year earlier this month.

On September 1, bands from all over the region battled it out in the sixth annual Battle of the Bands performance at the Pilbeam Theatre.

The talented high-school students rocked it out to some epic tunes but the The Rockhampton Grammar School's Bin Chickens took out the crown.

Catch 22 from Heights College scored runner-up and The Remedy from Emmaus College and Yeppoon High School placed third.

A panel of guest judges chose The Blazing Titans from The Cathedral College as the worthy recipient of the encouragement award.

Event coordinator Sarah Hicks said the event brought together students from all walks of life and she felt privileged to provide this opportunity for them to share their passion.

"We believe the most valuable returns are in the community spirit and friendships that are built backstage amongst these amazing young people” she said.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

1st: Bin Chickens- The Rockhampton Grammar School

2nd: Catch 22- Heights College

3rd: The Remedy- Emmaus College

Judges Encouragement Award: The Blazing Titans- The Cathedral College

Outstanding Individual Awards:

  • Olivia Hoare -Naughty Shorties (RGGS)
  • Caitlin Kilmister- Scarlet (RGS)
  • Novoneela Siddiqui - Scarlet (RGS)
  • Josh Kent - Bin Chickens (RGS)
  • Caleb Bartlett- 9 Frets Up (SBC)
  • Julianna Legaspi -Freedom (Heights)
  • Joan Okoh- Ementra (RSHS)
  • Ryan Chang- Bin Chickens (RGS)
  • Joe O'Shaughnessy -Remedy (Emmaus)
  • Denvah Baker-Moller & Breanna Ivers- Catch 22 (Heights)

