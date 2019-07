EMMAUS College students first pounced at audiences with their latest production Cats last night in Rockhampton.

They premiered the show at the Pilbeam Theatre , with shows scheduled for tomorrow night from 7pm and Sunday from 2pm.

The secondary school has poured their heart and soul into the production, with elaborate costuming and attention to detail.

For more details and ticketing information, visit www.seeitlive.com.au.