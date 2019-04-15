GALLERY: CQ through our readers' eyes

Sarah Chalmers' photo of the Rockhampton riverfront is the new cover photo for The Morning Bulletin's Facebook page after it received the most amount of likes.

Sarah Chalmers' photo of the Rockhampton riverfront is the new cover photo for The Morning Bulletin's Facebook page after it received the most amount of likes. Sarah Chalmers

IT WAS on her last night in Rockhampton and Sarah Chalmers was staying at the Riverside Tourist Park when she took the photo that is now the cover image on The Morning Bulletin's Facebook page.

She'd lived in Rockhampton for almost 10 years, from 2007 to 2016, and was sad to be leaving.

"I loved it so much and didn't want to leave my mates,” she said.

"I miss it so much there.”

Having worked in an early learning centre in North Rockhampton before she left, Sarah is now a full time mum to her one-year-old Savannah.

Sarah Chalmers photo of the Rockhampton riverbank won The Morning Bulletin cover photo competition this month. Sarah Chalmers

The 27-year-old mother of one is currently living in Dimbulah, Far North Queensland but has plans to move back to the Beef Capital soon.

Before then however, she and her partner have just purchased a bus and are planning a trip around Australia when Savannah turns two.

She was "over the moon” to have her photo used as the cover image.

Sarah says she can't wait to return to Rockhampton with her family.

Click through our gallery of reader pictures from across the region: