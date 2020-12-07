Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Rebecca Munro's elf on the shelf tried his luck at hairdressing. Picture: Rebecca Munro
Rebecca Munro's elf on the shelf tried his luck at hairdressing. Picture: Rebecca Munro
News

GALLERY: CQ’s most mischievous Elf on the Shelf

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
7th Dec 2020 3:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

ELF is back and this time he has learnt how to capture a criminal.

Rockhampton police shared a post to the myPolice Rockhampton Region Facebook page this week of an elf participating in Operational Skills Training with the troops.

The photo showed the elf taking down ‘Cuff Man’.

Elf participated in Operational Skills Training with the troops, bringing down ‘Cuff Man’. Picture: Contributed
Elf participated in Operational Skills Training with the troops, bringing down ‘Cuff Man’. Picture: Contributed

Yesterday, we asked our readers to send in photos of their own mischievous Elf on the Shelf.

Check out the photo gallery below of hilarious Elf on the Shelf photos, sent in by our readers.

Photos
View Gallery
elf on the shelf photo gallery reader pics tmbcommunity
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drink driver had 7 beers before getting behind the wheel

        Premium Content Drink driver had 7 beers before getting behind the wheel

        Crime The Rockhampton man had his last drink only three minutes before being intercepted by police.

        GALLERY: Grand final of the CQ T20 championships in action

        Premium Content GALLERY: Grand final of the CQ T20 championships in action

        Cricket Held at the Rockhampton Cricket Grounds on Sunday

        CQ multicultural festivals receive funding boost

        Premium Content CQ multicultural festivals receive funding boost

        News Most multicultural events had to be cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19...

        PHOTO GALLERY: Players in action at table tennis competition

        Premium Content PHOTO GALLERY: Players in action at table tennis competition

        Tennis Championships held at Rockhampton Table Tennis Association