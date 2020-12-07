GALLERY: CQ’s most mischievous Elf on the Shelf

Rebecca Munro's elf on the shelf tried his luck at hairdressing. Picture: Rebecca Munro

Rebecca Munro's elf on the shelf tried his luck at hairdressing. Picture: Rebecca Munro

ELF is back and this time he has learnt how to capture a criminal.

Rockhampton police shared a post to the myPolice Rockhampton Region Facebook page this week of an elf participating in Operational Skills Training with the troops.

The photo showed the elf taking down ‘Cuff Man’.

Elf participated in Operational Skills Training with the troops, bringing down ‘Cuff Man’. Picture: Contributed

Yesterday, we asked our readers to send in photos of their own mischievous Elf on the Shelf.

Check out the photo gallery below of hilarious Elf on the Shelf photos, sent in by our readers.