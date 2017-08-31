GALLERY: CQ's trendy House of the Week

OASIS: Jason Rayner (inset) is seling this hige house nestled in the exclusive suburb of Frenchville.

IMAGINE living nestled into a eucalyptus tree-line with nature's sounds echoing to welcome you home.

This lifestyle awaits in a quiet valley of Frenchville as this fully renovated home goes under the hammer at a bargain price.

An alluring street presence welcomes you inside the spacious home fitted out with stylish finishes at 4 Ironbark Tce in Rocky.

Previous owners did major renovations on the home including a new kitchen, new polished floors and intricate wood work panelling.

Walls of exposed brick, also a feature in the home, have been painted a crisp white to let the other elements shine.

Agent Jason Rayner, from Mr Real Estate, said the owner wanted the whole home to flow after the spiced up renovation and hoped the new owners would love it as much as him.

Jason Rayner File Photo. Contributed

"On-trend black furnishes and appliances have been installed to enhance the beauty of the slick polished concrete floors,” Jason said.

"The unique wooden panelling brings back the natural contrast of the home and balanced everything out harmoniously.”

The home included five bedrooms, a double shower bathroom, a cosy media room, three car garage and an open plan living area with a fully-functioning fire place.

"The cosy media room and family area is a place you can relax in the centre of the home and feel warm and comfortable,” Jason said.

A huge entertaining area had also been extended into the 711m2 fenced yard.

Jason said the investment of 5m ceilings on the entertainer's area took advantage of the cool, mountain breezes.

"The extension has been designed for family events and somewhere to unwind,” Jason said.

Bold red pillars wrap around the entertainer's delight which Jason said added "feng shui” to the ambience and flow of the house.

Young and vibrant couples were Jason's pick to live in this trendy home and encouraged any young couples to have an inspection.

"It's an exceptional price for the work the owner did,” Jason said.

"He is definitely willing to meet the market halfway and is keen to get it sold.”