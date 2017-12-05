GALLERY: CQUni student's incredible journey to new career

NEW ADVENTURE: Erin Goddard celebrates her graduation from a Bachelor of Business (Human Resources Management).

NEW ADVENTURE: Erin Goddard celebrates her graduation from a Bachelor of Business (Human Resources Management). Allan Reinikka ROK051217agraduat

ERIN Goddard travelled further than most to celebrate her graduation day.

The Rockhampton Girls Grammar School graduate has already started post-university life in the wide expanse of the Australian outback, with a new job at the Diamantina Shire Council.

It's a huge move for Erin, who farewelled family and friends earlier this year to take on the role of HR officer in the Bedourie council headquarters after finishing her Bachelor of Business at CQUniversity.

It's a 16 hour drive or three flights between Bedourie and the Beef Capital.

Today, she was back in town to celebrate her academic achievements, among hundreds graduating from CQUniversity.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Erin said the massive move came after plenty of local job applications, as well as a desire to try something new.

When the chance at Bedourie came up, Erin leapt on it and said she had no regrets about the decision to spend time away from Rockhampton.

It was fitting, given the graduation guest speech was given by millionaire technology entrepreneur and former North Rockhampton State High School student Bevan Slattery.

The unique opportunities he has had because of his Rockhampton childhood, which were only fully realised once he left town, were a key part of his address to graduates.

"I really love it out there,” she said.

"Every day is a new challenge.

"They're so helpful and really willing to help me grow and learn in my next few years out there.

"The change has been good and bad. I do get a little bit homesick, my family is still here.

"I do miss the conveniences.

"But I would recommend moving out west to anybody.

"It is an incredible journey and I cannot wait to see where it leads me.”

Before starting her Bachelor, Erin went through the university's STEPS program, which she said really helped her get the right mindset for tertiary study.

The program fine tunes the skills needed for university, preparing everyone from high school leavers to mature age students.

Erin said the program really helped her transition from high school to university study, giving her much more advanced skills.