Wayne, Jen, Maggie and Archie Clifford at the Rockhampton Heritage Village Halloween on Saturday. Debra Drinan

FREAKY and frightening Halloween costumes were aplenty at the sold out Halloween at the Heritage Village over the weekend.

With more than 400 haunting guests all is a variety of thrilling costumes, event coordinators filed this years event as a huge success.

Kath Phillips and her band of volunteers have worked for months designing sets to thrill and chill the visitors and by all reports their expectations were exceeded.