Gallery: Crowds descend on Hedlow for Tropical Bloom

L-R Kimberley McDonald, Elise Dalley, Marco Van-Pellst, Kate Mahood and Philip Moran at the Tropical Bloom Festival.

GLITTER was a necessity and shirts were optional at this years Tropical Bloom Festival which welcomed performers and visitors from all over the country.

The three-day festival started on Friday and festival-goers said the electronic beats spanned long into the night.

From the "tent city," people emerged every morning to participate in all kinds of creative workshops including mediation, yoga, arts and hand-made activities.

But the night-owls came out in force, despite the cold, for the music and partied till their feet were numb.

Look for your happy-snaps below.