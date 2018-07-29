Menu
Rural Fire Service crews show off their skills in a simulated plane crash where the engine caught fire.
Rural Fire Service crews show off their skills in a simulated plane crash where the engine caught fire. Shayla Bulloch
GALLERY: Crowds stunned as emergency crews show off skills

Shayla Bulloch
29th Jul 2018 11:46 AM

THOUSANDS poured through the gates of the Rockhampton Heritage Village on Sunday to witness the region's emergency crews show off their skills.

Various emergency crews including Queensland Fire and Emergency Service, Queensland Police Service and Queensland Ambulance Service joined local crews from the SES, surf lifesaving teams and rural fire brigades to simulate rescues and emergency situations to the public.

Crowds were wowed by a simulated plane crash where fire crews had to control a blaze that erupted on the engine.

Check out the gallery to see if you were snapped.

emergency services day gallery heritage village queensland police service rockhampton
