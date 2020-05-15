Menu
GALLERY: Dancing in the Driveway Project

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@capnews.com.au
15th May 2020 6:30 AM
This would normally be eisteddfod season for hundreds of CQ students - of dance, music, song and drama - so we thought we’d catch up with a few of them and see how they’re coping with staying at home during the coronavirus lockdown.

DANCING IN THE DRIVEWAY PT 5:

The Morning Bulletin will be taking photos of students from various dance schools to feature over the next few weeks.

DANCING IN THE DRIVEWAY PT 1:

In keeping with the necessity for social isolation, we call this project ‘Dancing in the Driveway’.

DANCING IN THE DRIVEWAY PT 2:

Keep your eyes out in future editions for photos and stories about our local talent.

DANCING IN THE DRIVEWAY PT 3:

DANCING IN THE DRIVEWAY PT 4:

