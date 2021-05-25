GALLERY: Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride in Yeppoon

A gathering of fine Aussie gentleman took to the streets of Yeppoon on their motorcycles as part of a fundraising effort for prostate cancer and mental health.

Local gentleman Jason Murphy went through his father battling prostate cancer, so decided to organise the event to bring 72 motorbike enthusiasts together, add some class to Central Queensland and create an exquisite spectacle through the streets of the Capricorn Coast on Sunday, May 23.

“My father suffered from prostate cancer and thank goodness he’d gotten through that ordeal,” Mr Murphy said.

“For me personally, the struggles through life, the ups and downs, the mental health side of it is really close to me as well.

“The more we talk about it, the better we can deal with these issues when you’re struggling.”

At time of publication, the international charity had raised $18,887 so far in Yeppoon.

Another motivator for Mr Murphy was his participation in another Gentleman’s Ride nearby.

“A friend of mine and myself went on another ride in a local region close by, and then came back to Yeppoon that night and had a few Pimms in his shed, and wondered whether we could pull this off on the Capricorn Coast,” he said.

And it wasn’t just for the men - there were a few ladies on board as well.

Anyone who wishes to donate can do so until June 6 here.