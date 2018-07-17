GALLERY: Drivers light up range in inaugural hill sprint

TOP GEAR: Brisbane's Ray Vandersee clocked the fastest time of the day at the inaugural CQ Crane Hire Gold Rush Hill Sprint.

MOTOR SPORT: Ray Vandersee set the course alight to be crowned the Mountain Legend at the inaugural CQ Crane Hire Gold Rush Hill Sprint.

The Brisbane driver's time of 1:30.40 was the fastest recorded by any driver on the challenging course on the Mount Morgan Range on Saturday.

Photos

The event was organised by the Central Queensland Motor Sporting Club and at 2km, is the longest hill sprint in Australia.

Seventy-six drivers greeted the start line to race the clock in 10 different classes, with each of them completing five runs across the day.

Club president Craig Jervis yesterday hailed the event a huge success, with more than 1000 spectators flocking to the three designated vantage points to take in the high-octane action.

"It was great for the first event,” Jervis said.

"Logistically we had a few issues, most of them around getting the spectators in and out.

"We were a little overwhelmed with the number of people but that's something we will be looking to rectify for next year's event.”

Peter Murphy was among the 76 drivers who took part in the inaugural CQ Crane Hire Gold Rush Hill Sprint on Saturday. arp33.com

Several local drivers enjoyed success, with Nick Tomkinson winning the two to four-litre two wheel drive class and Clay Weston coming second in the three to four-litre unregistered all-wheel drive class.

Jervis said the feedback from competitors, spectators and sponsors was very positive.

"The highlight was seeing that first run happen on the Saturday and the smiles on everyone's faces.

"The competitors were coming back to the start line, giving the course a big thumbs up and saying it was fantastic.

"Those 76 drivers and their teams will go away now and tell the rest of the world about it.

"From what we can see on social media, there are already teams wanting to nominate for next year.”

Ross Mackay takes on the range on Saturday. arp33.com

Spectators were eagerly as keen for the 2019 edition of the hill sprint and the Olmans indicated they were keen for their family business, CQ Crane Hire, to be the naming rights sponsor again.

Jervis had a tear in his eye when the Confederation of Australian Motor Sport gave the final ticket of approval for the racing permit on Friday afternoon.

"It was such a big effort by everyone concerned and everyone worked really well together,” he said.

"We'll have a debrief in the next couple of weeks and determine what we need to work on for the next one and then we'll start the process of talking to the authorities again.

"All in all, we're happy with how it went and we can guarantee there are more good things to come for motor sport in our region.”