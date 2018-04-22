GALLERY: Drovers, Brothers slog it out in close contest

BARGING RUN: Dawson Valley's Will Patterson tries to break through Brothers' defence in the Rugby Capricornia game at Victoria Park on Saturday.

BARGING RUN: Dawson Valley's Will Patterson tries to break through Brothers' defence in the Rugby Capricornia game at Victoria Park on Saturday. Chris Ison ROK220418crugby7

RUGBY UNION: Dawson Valley's assistant coach Jack Travers called on his players to show a "bit more mongrel” in the wake of their grinding six-point win over Brothers.

After putting 97 points on Frenchville last weekend, the reigning premiers found the going tougher against a spirited Brethren outfit on a water-logged Victoria Park on Saturday.

A short, sharp afternoon storm drenched the ground, putting the players' wet-weather skills to the test.

In an even contest in which both teams ran in two tries, it was penalties that proved the difference in the 18-12 result in Round 6 of the Rugby Capricornia competition.

Travers was happy for Drovers to get the win in the end.

"It's hard when one week you have it so easy and everything just works and the second week you're playing wet-weather footy which is very tough against Brothers who are great competitors.

"I think in the last 10 minutes today we played the sort of footy we want to play and that's what got us across the line.

"We were able to get it right when it counted.

"I'd like to see a bit more mongrel from the boys and see the forwards work a bit more as a pack and really try to dominate the up-the-front, nitty-gritty stuff.

"We'll take a lot away from the win today. There's plenty to work on and we'll just keep chipping away at it.”

Travers said the Potegeiter brothers, Ethan Mooney, Will Patterson, Grant Reddiex and Ben Cumming were among Drovers' best.

Brothers' coach Tom Moore said it was not the effort but rather the execution that cost his side on Saturday.

"We tried hard but we dropped passes and missed tackles and they're the things that kill you in wet-weather footy.

"Dawson Valley are a good side and you can't give them an inch.

"We've just got to try to be consistent and improve every week.

"There's a lot to improve on out of that game but luckily we've got a long season and we've got time to do it.”

