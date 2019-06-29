GALLERY: Emu Park school kids celebrate being under eight!

BEING under the age of eight is a magical time for imaginative play, rich learning and the enjoyment of simple childhood pleasures.

To celebrate being under eight years old, the Emu Park State School hosted an under eight's morning yesterday for their last day of term.

Approximately 250 children attended which included students from Emu Park State School, Coowonga State School, Keppel Sands State School and Coastal Kids Child Care.

Activities took place indoors and outdoors over two sessions which were held from 9am to 11am.

Arts and craft activities included making colour spinners, mandala plates, kite making, friendship bracelets and cooking.

There was also a sensory station with play dough and a chopstick challenge.