GALLERY: Exciting new coast sport complex close to opening

DREAMING of this opportunity for nearly six years, Jason Field is just weeks away from opening the much-needed Emu Park sporting grounds he helped push for.

Exciting new photos of the $4.75 million project on Hartley St circulated last week showing freshly laid turf, newly installed goal posts and workers finishing off the construction stages.

Jason, president of the Emu Park Sports and Recreation Club, couldn't wait to open the gates of The Hartley Street Sport and Recreation Reserve to the community saying a grand opening was set for May 21.

"The construction has been progressing really well and lots of people in the area are talking about it and pull up to have a look,” he said.

"It's a huge opportunity for the sporting clubs of the area and is something we can utilise for many years to come.”

Since turning the first sod July 2017, significant earthworks were undertaken to flatten the ground for two full-size fully lit and irrigated fields.

Jason said was an essential upgrade to the existing sporting ground, Bicentennial Oval on Nicholson St, which he said the community had outgrown.

"This upgrade gives us so much more space. We usually had 240 players using one field for the past five years,” he said.

"It's been a logistical nightmare.”

Jason said the old field would not be abandoned and planned to hold community events there in the future.

A large multi-purpose amenities building supporting ages, genders, and abilities has also been built and includes a community room that will offer opportunities for a range of activities.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said the current stage of the project had been designed to accommodate local, regional, and state events.

"The Hartley Street Sport and Recreation Reserve will provide numerous health, tourism, social, and economic benefits to the community of Emu Park and surrounding areas through increased access to high-quality infrastructure that supports participation in structured sport and active recreation,” she said.

Livingstone Shire major Bull Ludwig said council was keen to see the benefits unfold for the region.

"Involvement from local sporting clubs, community organisations, the school community and wider feedback from local residents have helped shape the development of a facility that will deliver great outcomes for the community for years to come.

With the first stage jointly funded by Livingstone Shire Council, State Government, Federal Government and Bendigo Bank, Mrs Lauga said the next stage would hopefully arise.

These included two more ovals to accommodate cricket and AFL clubs as well as 14 fully-sealed netball courts that could also be used for tennis.

"Future stages of the Hartley Street Sport and Recreation Reserve will be planned and delivered in line with community need and available funding,” she said.

The Hartley Street Sport and Recreation Reserve was jointly funded by Queensland Government providing $1.5m, Federal Government providing $1.5m, Livingstone Shire Council providing $1.5m and Emu Park Community Bendigo Bank investing $250,000.

The project is on track for completion in April with an official opening expected in May.