GALLERY: Eyesore Rocky home sells for $72k

DECREPIT and deserted but with a tonne of potential.

That's what the new owners of a run-down Berserker house saw for its future when they snapped it up for a bargain price of $72,000 at auction last week.

The abandoned Queenslander on McKean St was currently an eye soar with broken tiles, mouldy walls and rickety cupboards.

After being uninhabited since its previous owner passed away, the home has been stuck in time for years with original curtains and bedroom stickers still looming.

Auctioneer and Ray White Rockhampton City Agent Trent Neven said the three bedroom, one bathroom house was left in its original condition since the family who inherited the property lived in Canberra.

He said the family had no idea how "let go” the house had became and were keen to sell the 817 m sq property at a starting price of only $40,000.

"We had three registered bidders to start which was excellent and a number of inspections,” he said.

"But in the end the new owners purchased the home as they intend to fully renovate the property.”

For a steal of $72,000, two local business people scored the charming home on Saturday's auction day.

Trent said the couple in their 40s were keen investors and saw huge potential in the unlikely home.

"They thought if they got it for the right price and spend some money to renovate then they could make a huge investment out of it,” he said.

With the median house price for Rockhampton about $100,000 to $200,000, Trent said this was the cheapest house he'd ever sold.

"This is the second property in two weeks that we've sold under the hammer,” he said.

"Lately auctions haven't been a great success but the future is looking promising.”