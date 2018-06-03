Menu
Alex and Kane Godwin.
Alex and Kane Godwin. Liam Fahey
Whats On

GALLERY: Faces at the Heritage Village Festival yesterday

vanessa jarrett
by
3rd Jun 2018 3:00 PM

CROWDS turned out at the Rockhampton Heritage Festival over the weekend.

Visitors could even bring their antiques and collectables to be a valued by qualified valuer and television guest star, Ian Thomson.

There was also demonstrations including lead lighting, brass moulding, silversmithing and chalk painting or you could hitch a ride on a vintage car or stage coach and even feed the animals.

See the photos taken by Life After Dark photography.

