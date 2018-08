L-R Shae Lowry, Tori Dean and Jayde Rabnott at the Village Festival.Photo Liam Fahey / Morning Bulletin

L-R Shae Lowry, Tori Dean and Jayde Rabnott at the Village Festival.Photo Liam Fahey / Morning Bulletin Liam Fahey

THOUSANDS of people flocked to Yeppoon's main beach over the weekend for the annual CQUniversity Village Festival.

This year was the 16th event of the music, arts and cultural celebration.

Check out the gallery below and see if you can spot some yourself or some friends.