GALLERY: Rocky riverbank coloured fluro in fun run

AS the sun set over Rockhampton, hundreds of fluorescent faces illuminated the night at River Glow.

The second-annual event exceeded expectations of organisers, RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Service, and that of running participant, Elle Wallin.

In their first time at River Glow, Elle and her family said it was a fantastic event they hoped to see more of.

(From left) Matt Wallin, Elle Wallin, Carli Richards, Linda Wallin and Mark Wallin with Evie and Aria Richards (front). Shayla Bulloch

"Overall it was great!" the 27-year-old Yeppoon woman said.

"We all really enjoyed it and thought it would be great to have more."

The Wallins were among many families who came out for the Quay St event to enjoy the 2.5km or 5km course.

Food vendors and live Zumba was also a hit with the little ones before the main event kicked off at 6pm.

Check out our gallery below to see if you were snapped.