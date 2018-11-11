GALLERY: Family fun at Special Children's Christmas Party

L-R Jack Hudson, Leia Hudson and Stephen Hudson at the Rockhampton Special Children's Christmas Party.

THOUSANDS came out on Saturday for the 25th annual Rockhampton Special Children's Christmas Party for a day of fun for the whole family.

The invitation only event has been held every year since 1993 and has invited over 30,000 children in that time.

Families from across the region celebrated at the Robert Schwarten Pavilion with performances games, rides and food keeping the kids entertained for hours.

