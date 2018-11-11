Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
L-R Jack Hudson, Leia Hudson and Stephen Hudson at the Rockhampton Special Children's Christmas Party.
L-R Jack Hudson, Leia Hudson and Stephen Hudson at the Rockhampton Special Children's Christmas Party. Liam Fahey
News

GALLERY: Family fun at Special Children's Christmas Party

11th Nov 2018 9:09 AM

THOUSANDS came out on Saturday for the 25th annual Rockhampton Special Children's Christmas Party for a day of fun for the whole family.

The invitation only event has been held every year since 1993 and has invited over 30,000 children in that time.

READ HERE: Christmas comes early for CQ's Special Children

Families from across the region celebrated at the Robert Schwarten Pavilion with performances games, rides and food keeping the kids entertained for hours.

Click through out gallery to see all the fun from the day.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Cronulla to the Capras: Dynamic centre signs on for 2019

    premium_icon Cronulla to the Capras: Dynamic centre signs on for 2019

    Rugby League Head coach David Faiumu says new recruit is built for speed

    A cut above the rest: The barber looking to take over CQ

    premium_icon A cut above the rest: The barber looking to take over CQ

    News "I feel like there is a lot of potential in Gladstone.”

    Man who took on terrorist with a trolley speaks out

    Man who took on terrorist with a trolley speaks out

    Crime Knife attack terrorist identified by police

    Man injured at sea flown to Gladstone

    Man injured at sea flown to Gladstone

    News Details on how the man came to be injured are unknown

    • 11th Nov 2018 9:24 AM

    Local Partners