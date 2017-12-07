GALLERY: First look inside new CQ agriculture hub

PILED HIGH: Central Queensland area manager of Elders Rural, Adrian Reck, officially openend the new building last night.

PILED HIGH: Central Queensland area manager of Elders Rural, Adrian Reck, officially openend the new building last night. Shayla Bulloch

AS the final touches were being put on Elders' new Central Queensland agriculture hub, Andrew Reck was "over the moon" in the lead up to grand opening night.

The area manager for CQ said he still remembered the first slab being poured in July and was proud the completed business could now offer their customers a whole different experience

The $1.8m Elders Rural, Real Estate and Finance hub moved from its home on Gladstone Rd to combine a range of services under one roof.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Mr Reck said the business had grown over the past five years in Rocky, which was a positive sign for the agriculture trade.

"The great results in the stock exchange show just how much agriculture has grown," he said.

"It's a sign of where the market is at the moment, but also a sign of how our clients have grown."

Mr Reck said the new premises on the corner of Stanley and Alma St, which features a huge warehouse and office, allowed the business to create a more personal experience for clients.

"We got to change the way we merchandise so now customers can see the products and try them out before buying," he said.

"We used to have to show people products out of a catalogue, but now they get to feel and understand the stock."

Mr Reck said the agriculture hub serviced as far north as St Lawrence, out to Duaringa and south to Calliope.

"We cover farm supplies, livestock, stud stock, real estate and agriculture finance," he said.

"As a result of the building being built we have also included a financial planning team."

He said the Rocky community has been welcoming during their first three weeks of trade and curious about the huge new addition to the industrial area.

Although the new business had only just opened, Mr Reck said the future looked bright.

"Leading into Beef Australia we will be launching some exciting products," he said.

"Technology is going to change the way we, and our clients, do business so we have to be up with that."

Jason Blackwood, pictured with Elders Limited Managing Director & CEO Mark Allison. Contributed

Staff were bustling in the lead up to the grand opening tonight where CEO of Elders, Mark Allison, would officially declare the new building open.

Mr Reck said the night was all about celebrating the growth their customers helped build.

"It will be a great way to celebrate with clients as they're the ones who have put us here in this position," he said.