GALLERY: First-of-its-kind festival held in Rocky

Photos from the Luminous Taste of the World festival in Rockhampton 2021.

Farvardin Daliri spent his time in lockdown coming up with a way to make people happy during tough times, so he built a giant kookaburra and travelled around with it, putting many smiles on people’s faces.

One of his latest stops was Rockhampton’s first ever Luminous Taste of the World festival, where the laughing kookaburra led the way.

“The idea behind it is to cheer up people, let them feel that we can allow ourselves to be happy and cheerful,” Dr Daliri said.

“It doesn't matter what goes on, still we need to maintain our sanity with a bit of laughter.

“Since it’s been made, its gone viral and globally recognised as an icon of wellbeing and laughter and humour.

“Apparently humour is part of Aussie culture, so it has fitted in very well.”

Dr Daliri has done tens of thousands of kilometres around Australia towing his prided sculpture behind his ute.

Coming from Iran, Dr Daliri had been doing art since he was seven years old and used to make things for his school.

“I thought I’d come here and lead the parade, so there is a big kookaburra and make sure it doesn’t eat any of the small animals,” he said.

“And there’s something for all these children to remember. They’ll remember this forever.”

Multicultural Australia executive manager Vanessa Fabre said the Luminous festival had been running in Brisbane for 14 years and the numbers had grown from 50 people to about 20,000 participants in Southbank every year, to celebrate Queensland Day.

“It’s part of celebrating our cultural diversity and all our contributions that migrants and refugees make to Queensland,” she said.

“But it’s also to make a really iconic and visible statement of welcome to new Queenslanders.”

She said there was about 1000 people attend the Rockhampton event this year.

They also hold a regional event in Toowoomba and are hoping to expand to more places in the coming years.

Regional manager Jill Armstrong said the Central Queensland Multicultural Association had merged their event with Multicultural Australia’s this year.

A green frog, the totem of the Darumbal people, was also carried during the lantern parade.