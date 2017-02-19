GALLERY: Fitzroy in Colour a rainbow of success

A RAINBOW of colour drenched Rockhampton's Botanical Garden's this morning as hundreds turned out for the inaugural Fitzroy in Colour Charity Colour Run.

The fun run, held to support the end of Domestic Violence and Gender Inequality for the United Nations Women Committee of Australia, saw 500 people doused in colour throughout a 5km run.

Event organiser Sammy Faulkner said the success of the event was beyond all expectations.

"It is amazing, all of the community support coming through is so good to see," Ms Faulkner said.

"There wasn't a spare inch of white on anyone which was what we were aiming for.

"To be honest I was expecting 150-200 people and then all of a sudden it went viral and we got about 500."

Ms Faulkner said the run had helped raise over $6500 which will go towards providing safety, counselling and health services to vulnerable women.

She said the unique colour run was the perfect way to get the community involved and spread her message far and wide.

"The colour run has never been done here before and it's a bit of fun. I am quite passionate about health and fitness so it's a good opportunity for people to get out, meet each other, raise awareness for an excellent cause, get doused in colour and have some fun," Ms Faulkner said.

"The big thing with domestic violence is raising awareness and to raise awareness you need to change beliefs, norms and values so having kids, young adults and teenagers here is exactly what we need so that was great to see."