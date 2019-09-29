GALLERY: Food and Wine Festival pulls in a huge crowd

Tayla McConnell, Michelle McConnell, Leigh Barry and Tiffany Barry at the Capricorn Food and Wine Festival.

Tayla McConnell, Michelle McConnell, Leigh Barry and Tiffany Barry at the Capricorn Food and Wine Festival.

THOUSANDS of Central Queenslanders emerged on Rockhampton’s Fitzroy Riverfront this weekend for a night of class at the Capricorn Food and Wine Festival.

Festival goers really turned it out, with attendees asked to dress smart-casual, shoes were a must.

A number of major events were sold out prior to opening night, with a few tickets still available for the masterclasses.

Exhibitors included many wine companies, craft beer and cider, spirits and food.

Live music included local acts Dave Dow, Indigo Electric, James Gallagher Band, Maddi and the Hoopers, Silky Fuzz, The Short Fuzz and Relic.