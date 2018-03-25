GALLERY: Frenchville Falcons send loyal servant out a winner

Frenchville's retiring champion Jason Wells is chaired off the field by his teammates after they scored a remarkable 2-1 win over Gracemere in the Frenchville Sports Club A-grade grand final.

Frenchville's retiring champion Jason Wells is chaired off the field by his teammates after they scored a remarkable 2-1 win over Gracemere in the Frenchville Sports Club A-grade grand final. Chris Ison ROK250318ccricket5

CRICKET: Jason Wells has ended his 20-year A-grade career on a high.

The local cricketing identity today claimed his 10th premiership with the Frenchville Falcons, who scored a remarkable come-from-behind victory over reigning premiers Gracemere.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The Falcons were one game down heading into the weekend but sent the best-of-three grand final series into a decider with a 12-run win yesterday.

They then stamped their authority on the series today, bowling Gracemere out for just 92 before chasing down the total with more than 25 overs to spare.

The Falcons' inspirational skipper Joe McGahan starred, taking 4-22 and hitting the winning runs to finish with an unbeaten 54.

Wells himself couldn't have scripted a better finish.

He played a hand in the dismissal of the last of Gracemere's batsmen, taking an athletic catch on the boundary, and was then in the middle when the team claimed victory, having scored a valuable 22 not out.

He was chaired from the field by his teammates and bathed in beer as the celebrations got under way.

"That feels unreal. That's a pretty fitting way to finish off,” he said.

”Today is very special. We came from 1-nil down to win 2-1, and to win quite comprehensively today is an unbelievable effort.

Frenchville celebrates its grand final win. Chris Ison ROK250318ccricket4

"These guys have been working their butts off since July so to get the chocolates today is very rewarding.”

Wells said the team drew plenty of confidence from Saturday's win and knew if they could reproduce that same form today there were in with a good chance.

"The way we bowled on Saturday afternoon was second to none.

"We hadn't bowled that well for a very long time, and we followed that up this morning.

"We knew that if we bowled really tight for as long as we could then we were going to give ourselves the best chance... but to bowl them out for 92, that was just exceptional.”

McGahan said it was a sweet victory, especially after Gracemere had rolled his team in the Cap Challenge final last month.

"It's an unbelievable feeling coming from 1-nil down,” he said.

"It was fantastic for the boys to rally together and get the two wins.

"We just knew that we had to go as hard as we could because if we didn't our season was over.”

He paid credit to the team's bowling attack, in particular Chaice Bidgood, and said it was particularly pleasing to send Wells out a winner.