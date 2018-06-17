GALLERY: Frocks and fascinators flock to RGGS race day
RACE goers flocked to Callaghan Park yesterday for the annual Rockhampton Girls Grammar School Race Day.
The race day marked the start the Rockhampton Jockey Club's Winter racing carnival.
Fashions winners
Best Dressed Lady - Amy Smoothy, Runner Up Julia Lambie
Best Dressed Lady under 30 - Jolene Sturgess, Runner Up Shannon Hopkins
Best Dressed Gentleman - John Hopkins, Runner Up John MacKenzie
No photo of Hat winner and runner-up Sarah Parker and Jo Phelan