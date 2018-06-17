Menu
L-R Meleisha Lill and Mandy Donnelly at the Girls Grammar Rockhampton Race Day.
L-R Meleisha Lill and Mandy Donnelly at the Girls Grammar Rockhampton Race Day.
GALLERY: Frocks and fascinators flock to RGGS race day

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
17th Jun 2018 2:39 PM
RACE goers flocked to Callaghan Park yesterday for the annual Rockhampton Girls Grammar School Race Day.

The race day marked the start the Rockhampton Jockey Club's Winter racing carnival.

Fashions winners

Best Dressed Lady - Amy Smoothy, Runner Up Julia Lambie

Fashion on Field Best Dressed Lady winner Amy Smoothy with husband Kevin.
Best Dressed Lady under 30 - Jolene Sturgess, Runner Up Shannon Hopkins

Best Dressed Gentleman - John Hopkins, Runner Up John MacKenzie

No photo of Hat winner and runner-up Sarah Parker and Jo Phelan

Fashions on the Field winners and runners up from the Rockhampton Girls Grammar Race Day on June 16.
