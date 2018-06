RGGS formal - Kayla Sirris and Shai Hayden at the 2018 RGGS Formal.

YOUNG women of Rockhampton Girls' Grammar School truly lit up the red carpet in May for their school formal.

With many of the gorgeous ladies opting for on-trend navy blue, some made an impact with colourful earrings and statement shoes.

Here is a full gallery of the walk-through at the Rockhampton college.