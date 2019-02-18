GALLERY: Gladstone and Rocky square off in CQ Champs

The victorious Rockhampton team after taking out the 2018/19 CQ Championships - their 10th in a row. Rockhampton defeated Gladstone by 83 runs at Sun Valley Oval.

CRICKET: Rockhampton has continued its dominance in the CQ Championships with an 83-run victory over Gladstone at Sun Valley Oval yesterday.

Set 279 runs in win from 50 overs, Gladstone struggled to build scoreboard pressure with only captain David Heymer (71 runs) providing any resistance.

Zane Robertson (27), Glen Stanton-Cook (25) and Terry Sawyer (22) were the only remaining Gladstone batsmen to score above 20 as the hosts were bowled out for 195 with 4.4 overs to spare.

Rockhampton won the toss and elected to bat on a perfect batting wicket.

Openers Luke Johnson and Mark O'Keefe put on a 127-run stand before Johnson was run out for 61 in the 32nd over.

GOT HIM: Gladstone players celebrate Rockhampton's Luke Johnson being run out for 61. Matt Harris GLA170219CRIC

Gladstone's bowlers managed to keep it tight up up until the final drinks break, with the visitors chugging along at a shade under four runs per over to be 1/136 after 34 overs.

O'Keefe was bowled by Jason Seng during the first over after the drinks break for a well-made 58 to have Rockhampton 2/140.

Middle-order batsmen Lachlan Hartley and Todd Harmsworth stepped up the scoring and hey combined for 63 runs before Hartley was caught in the deep by Sawyer off the bowling of Damien Levett for 48.

Harmsworth remained not out on 69 with brother and Rockhampton skipper Aaron Harmsworth joining him at the crease late in the innings for a quick-fire partnership of 59 runs.

Rockhampton's Todd Harmsworth takes a quick single as Gladstone's Damien Levett watches on. Gladstone v Rockhampton at Sun Valley Oval. Matt Harris GLA170219CRIC

Rockhampton did the bulk of its damage after the last drinks break with 142 runs coming from its final 16 overs as it finished on 5/278.

Seng and Levett picked up two wickets each for Gladstone, with Sawyer the most economical, finishing with figures of 0/37 from his 10 overs.

Heymer said wickets in the shed helped Rockhampton to increase its run rate during the latter stages of its innings.

"Being one down allowed them to have a swing. We tried to control it but they got pretty lucky that everything they tried paid off," he said.

"We would've batted first but (the wicket) was still fine to bat on second. We were going along all right but really needed someone to go on.

"278 is a lot of runs so you need someone to make a large percentage of them."

Aaron Harmsworth said it was pleasing for his side to win its 10th-straight CQ Championships.

"We pride ourselves on these games and it's always a good fight," he said.

"We were a little more disciplined with the bat and ball and that showed."

The win was special for veteran Harmsworth, who has been with the Rocky side since its CQ Championships winning streak began.

"I've been fortunate enough to be around all 10. I might be getting a bit long in the tooth but I still enjoy it.

"Playing competitive games against quality opposition is exciting and I enjoy playing with the other Rocky teams - Frenchville, Gracemere and Brothers getting together - we battle each other each weekend but it's one weekend where we come together."

ROCKHAMPTON 5/278 (T Harmsworth 69*, L Johnson 61, M O'Keefe 58, L Hartley 48; J Seng 2/46, D Levett 2/59) defeated GLADSTONE 195 (D Heymer 71, Z Robertson 27; K Horan 4/31, L Whitfield 3/35).