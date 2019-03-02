Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
PACE-SETTER: Coco Loveland has led her U16 Gladstone team to a 2-0 start after day one of the CDC.
PACE-SETTER: Coco Loveland has led her U16 Gladstone team to a 2-0 start after day one of the CDC. Nick Kossatch GLA020319CDCBASKET
Basketball

GALLERY: Gladstone juniors have mixed day one

NICK KOSSATCH
by
2nd Mar 2019 8:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BASKETBALL: Gladstone's under-16 boy's have split day one of the CDC with a loss and a win against Rockhampton and Bundaberg respectively.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

It means Gladstone will play in division two of the Classics in Brisbane's state champs over the Easter break.

Rocky have cemented its place in division one based on both team's head-to-head in each of the first two rounds of the three CDC's.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Gladstone's U16 girls won both its games in comfortable style against Rocky and Bundy while the port city's U14 girl's and boy's sides have won one game of four collectively.

The boys rebounded from a loss to Rocky to beat Maryborough.

Results can be seen here on by clicking HERE.

Action continues tomorrow

basketball carnival basketball queensland gladstone amateur basketball association port city power
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    CQ DROUGHT: Fairbairn dam scarily close to record low

    premium_icon CQ DROUGHT: Fairbairn dam scarily close to record low

    Rural The minimum operating level for dam that supplies Emerald township is 0.95 per cent

    CQ operator takes out silver at national tourism awards

    premium_icon CQ operator takes out silver at national tourism awards

    Travel ABSOLUTELY PHENOMENAL: Rockhampton staff touched by win

    Who is Lindsay Sturgeon?

    premium_icon Who is Lindsay Sturgeon?

    News Meet Capricornia's newest candidate

    Adani to front hearing on Galilee mine ban

    premium_icon Adani to front hearing on Galilee mine ban

    Business Farmers are calling for protection against mines' impacts on water