The graduating class of Mount Morgan High School for 2018 at their high school formal last Friday night.

The graduating class of Mount Morgan High School for 2018 at their high school formal last Friday night. Mark Chapman

Celebrating their graduation from high school, 30 Mount Morgan senior attended their formal last Friday night.

Reds and greens were the colours of choice for the ladies, with the guys opting for the classic black or grey suits.

Check out our full gallery below to see if your family or friends were snapped looking their best.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Check out other CQ school's formal photos here:

Rockhampton State High School

Glenmore State High School

North Rockhampton State High School