CQ Rocky vs Central Highlands in the grand final of the CQ T20 Cricket Championships at the Rockhampton Cricket Grounds on Sunday, December 6.

CRICKETERS battled it out over the weekend in the soaring heat.

CQ Rocky and Central Highlands versed each other on Sunday afternoon for the grand final of the CQ T20 Championships.